Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Agenus worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGEN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Agenus Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

