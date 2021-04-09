Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 183.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Clearwater Paper worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

NYSE CLW opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.