Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $707,000 Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,056 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 153,029 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

PBH opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

