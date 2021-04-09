Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 10,471 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

