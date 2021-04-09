Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $375.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.37 and a 200-day moving average of $341.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $390.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

