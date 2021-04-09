Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 149,834 shares.The stock last traded at $40.72 and had previously closed at $40.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 53.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sprott in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sprott in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

