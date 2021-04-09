Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $263.91. The stock had a trading volume of 238,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a PE ratio of 99.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.28 and a 200 day moving average of $228.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.34 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

