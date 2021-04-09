Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 46,233 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,233 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.5% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.82. 541,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,626,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.