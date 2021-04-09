Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.39. The company had a trading volume of 113,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,771. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.15 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.30. The company has a market capitalization of $430.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.42.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

