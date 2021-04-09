Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 657.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,287,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.13 and a 200 day moving average of $202.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

