Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Booking by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $2,574,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,691,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,237.87.

Booking stock traded down $9.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,418.03. 1,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,158. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58. The company has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,333.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,064.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

