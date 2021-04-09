Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPOT. Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Spotify Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.25.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $280.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $126.50 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.