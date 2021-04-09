Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stake Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Spire by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after purchasing an additional 169,386 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $8,591,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Spire by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 98,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Spire by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after buying an additional 90,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

