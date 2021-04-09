Spence Asset Management Sells 4,981 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Spence Asset Management cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 5.3% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $497.01 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.40 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.37.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

