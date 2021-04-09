Spence Asset Management Has $3.41 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $333.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $198.75 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

