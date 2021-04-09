Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $75,800.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Networks alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $72,900.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $70,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $47,193.28.

On Thursday, March 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $30,783.62.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $116,200.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $108,400.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $57,100.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $57,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $63,800.00.

LOV opened at $7.58 on Friday. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 440,301 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.