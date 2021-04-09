Sowa Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.44. 799,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,093,883. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.