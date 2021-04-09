Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy comprises about 0.9% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.92. 9,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,417. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

