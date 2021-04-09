SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM) Insider Acquires A$1,455,576.70 in Stock

SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM) insider Hamish Corlett purchased 766,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,455,576.70 ($1,039,697.64).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45.
SomnoMed Company Profile
Read More: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for SomnoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomnoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.