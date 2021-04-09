SOMESING Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $22.42 million and $469,428.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.29 or 0.00291069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.63 or 0.00773673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,856.36 or 1.00603065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.86 or 0.00745023 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

