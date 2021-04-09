Somerset Trust Co Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.78. 193,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,685,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.26. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

