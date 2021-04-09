Somerset Trust Co Sells 300 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Discovery were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Discovery by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Discovery by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,337,907. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

