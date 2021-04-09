Somerset Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 607.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.45.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.65. The company had a trading volume of 34,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $258.18 and a 12-month high of $380.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

