Somerset Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,427 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,592. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.00. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,145 shares of company stock worth $4,955,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DY. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

