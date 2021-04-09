Somerset Trust Co Purchases 132 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,109,000 after buying an additional 69,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $118,101,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,724,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.35. 5,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,627. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

