Somerset Trust Co Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $398,843,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.06. 9,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,591. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

