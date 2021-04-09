Somerset Trust Co Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 53,387 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.94. The company had a trading volume of 120,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,979. The company has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.