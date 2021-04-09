Somerset Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.00. 5,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,728. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $210.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

