Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading 12% Higher

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s stock price traded up 12% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 45,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 155,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.97 million and a P/E ratio of -17.86.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

