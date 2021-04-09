Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLDB. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.04.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $573.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,608,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $14,999,996.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,486 shares of company stock valued at $336,319. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

