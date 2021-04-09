SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

3/22/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $323.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $354.00 to $329.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $328.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/8/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $337.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

2/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/18/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $340.00 to $345.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $340.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $367.00 to $371.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

2/9/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $364.00 to $367.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $263.95. 481,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,417. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.50. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

