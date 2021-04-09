SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,148 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $187,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $262.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.16.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

