SolarCoin Price Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $2,229.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.27 or 0.00385952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000961 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002300 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,223,952 coins and its circulating supply is 64,798,343 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

SolarCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

