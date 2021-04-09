Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 61,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,293,760 shares.The stock last traded at $53.35 and had previously closed at $53.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 88,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

