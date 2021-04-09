SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $45,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $258.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.12, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.12 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $23,013,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,839,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,254 shares of company stock worth $288,304,821 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

