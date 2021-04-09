SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $58,000 in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,127 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,943 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 205,488 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 578,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 443,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,205 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

eHealth stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

