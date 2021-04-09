SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 245 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TM opened at $153.38 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.28. The company has a market cap of $214.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

