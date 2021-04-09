SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys New Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 46.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 598,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 97,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 165.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 127,873 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,587.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.