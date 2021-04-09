Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $6,631,920.90 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $6,631,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $6,509,720.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $233.75 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.65 and its 200 day moving average is $273.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5,567.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,761,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $22,512,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after buying an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

