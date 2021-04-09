Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lifted to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.29.

NYSE SNAP opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. Snap has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at $57,889,780.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,745.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,117,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

