Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $739.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report sales of $739.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $728.00 million and the highest is $745.20 million. Snap reported sales of $462.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $63.02. 366,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,686,555. Snap has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $14,993,745 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Snap by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

