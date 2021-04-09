Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).
SMIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley acquired 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
