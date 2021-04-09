Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

SMIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley acquired 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

Shares of SMIN traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,613.50 ($21.08). 593,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,070. The company has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,516.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,485.19. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

