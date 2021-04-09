Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 700 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD opened at $183.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

