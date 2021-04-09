Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $10,645,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 74,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 75,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.67. The stock has a market cap of $478.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

