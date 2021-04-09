Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 584 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

CTAS stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $186.11 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

