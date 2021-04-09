Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.88. 3,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

