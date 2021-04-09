Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 0.8% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $198.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,618. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $196.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

