Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Buys New Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of QQQJ stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

