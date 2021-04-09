Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Buys 76,397 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,397 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned approximately 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,007.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FENY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.