Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $207.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $195.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWKS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $189.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day moving average of $159.52. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

